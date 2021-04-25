Tangedco invites bid to install FGD system to cut down SO2 emission

Chennai :

Tangedco has invited separate bids for setting up of FGD system in its thermal power stations at 3X210 MW North Chennai-I, 5X210 MW Thoothukudi, 4X210 MW Mettur, 2X600 MW North Chennai-II and 600 MW Mettur-II. Besides, the utility has also invited bids for FGD installation at its upcoming supercritical thermal power station at 2X660 MW Udangudi and 2X800 MW Uppur.





“We have invited tenders for the installation of the FGD systems in all the existing thermal power plants and upcoming power projects following a report submitted by the consultant in this regard. FGD is a set of technologies used to remove sulphur dioxide (SO2) from exhaust flue gases from the coal-based thermal power plants. We hope to complete the work in a phased manner as per the deadline set by the Union Environment Ministry, ” said a senior official of Tangedco.





According to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Greenpeace India, Chennai ranked 18th among the top 50 SO2 hotspots that use just coal as the main source of energy. The report, released in October last year, said that for the first time in four year (2019), SO2 emissions recorded a significant decline in 2019 compared to 2018.





The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change’s December 2015 notification brought out new norms for coal-based power stations to cut down emissions of particulate matter (PM10), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) to improve the air quality around power plants. As most power stations did not set up the plant by 2017, the MoEF-amp;CC extended the deadline to 2022. As per the norm, SO2 emission should be brought to 600 milligrams per cubic metre of air (mg/Nm3) for the plants which were commissioned before 2003 and 200 mg/Nm3 for plants commissioned between 2004 and 2016. The new plants commissioned after January 1, 2017 should meet stringent 100 mg/Nm3.