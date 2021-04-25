Aunt, uncle among 4 held under Pocso for abusing girl in city

Chennai :

The police had registered a case a week ago and the accused were picked up from a farmhouse in Tindivanam on Friday.





Officials said the singer had to relocate to Hyderabad for work, and left her daughter in her sister’s custody when the victim was only six years. The girl, who is a 15-year-old student now, reportedly informed her mother recently about the abuse she was subjected to by her aunt, uncle and the priest, Henri (40) when she was taken to the church.





Though the suspects allegedly claimed that they were falsely accused, police remanded them in judicial as the victim reportedly stood her ground about the incident. Refusing to elaborate on the kind of abuse the victim was subjected to, officials said that the priest had touched her inappropriately when she visited the church and that her uncle too had abused her when she was below 10.