Businessman killed in bomb attack, gang member shot dead

Chennai :

The deceased, Thirumaran, an AIADMK man, was a relator and also ran a manpower agency. On Saturday, his wedding anniversary, he went to the temple with his wife. Around 7 pm, he came out while his wife was still inside the temple. Suddenly four men on two bikes surrounded and hurled a bomb at him.





According to the police, the policeman posted as his security guard opened fire to repel the attackers, killing one of them. However, Thirumaran had died by then. Police identified the deceased attacker as Suresh (20) of Tiruvallur. Local sources said one more attacker was shot dead near the temple but police officials have not confirmed it.





Sources said Thirumaran had faced similar attacks earlier, too. Four years ago, a gang hurled petrol bomb while he was proceeding to Maraimalainagar from Kancheepuram. A few months later, a group of men hurled a bomb at his house but there were no casualties. After the two attacks, Thirumaran a police official armed with a pistol was posted for his personal security and he also got a gun licence.





Police sources said the group had watched Thirumaran closely and planned the attack near the temple which he used to visit every week.





Officials from Maraimalai Nagar and Chengalpattu retrieved the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Senior officials from Chengalpattu visited the spot and held inquiries. The police are investigating the reason behind the murder and are also trying to find out the people behind the murder.