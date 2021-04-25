COVID cases hit new high, cross 3 lakh mark in city

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, the city reported 3,01,541 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, with 3,842 new cases being reported on Friday. As many as 2,65,859 patients have recovered from the disease. As many as 2,920 persons recovered on Friday alone.





Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the city increased to 31,170. On the other hand, 4,512 persons have succumbed to the virus so far.





The civic body is also conducting close to 20,000 sample testing per day. On Friday, 19,542 samples were tested.





As per the civic body data, the recovery rate in the city has come down to 88 per cent from over 97 per cent before the second wave. As of Saturday morning, Anna Nagar had 3,266 cases while Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Teynampet zones had 3,012 and 3,251 active cases respectively, which are the highest among the zones.





Apart from these, zones such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones have more than 2,000 cases. However, Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Sholinganallur had less than 1,000 cases.





Meanwhile, the number of streets with more than 10 cases has increased and the city had 249 such streets on Saturday evening. On the other hand, as many as 727 streets have more than six cases.