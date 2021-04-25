Two more cops die in city, takes 2nd wave toll to four

Chennai :

S Murugesan (51) of MKB Nagar, a head constable with SB-CID and posted at the DGP office, had been admitted at a private hospital with breathing issues on April 15 and was shifted to Government Stanley Hospital after he tested positive for COVID on April 19.





While on ventilator support in the COVID ICU unit, he tested negative on Friday morning. However, he developed complications a few hours later and died on Friday night. Similarly, a 38-year-old head constable with the Anna Nagar traffic investigation wing died of COVID in the wee hours of Saturday.





The deceased S Maharajan tested positive on April 14 and had been admitted at Omandurar Government Hospital. However, he died around 5 am on Saturday. He is survived by his wife Amutha and two daughters.





Since April 19, four police personnel have died of COVID in Chennai. Sub-inspector Sakthivel of Elephant Gate traffic investigation wing died on April 18, while head constable D Karunanithi (58) of Abiramapuram police station posted in Kotturpuram died on Friday morning. Across the State, the number of police personnel who died of COVID in April alone is said to be six.