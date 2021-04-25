Rush in markets to stock ahead of Sunday lockdown

Chennai :

At the Koyambedu Market, strict checking was conducted at the entrance, with all vehicles undergoing a check before entry. Announcements over speakers on social distancing and mask use were also heard at regular intervals, and those without masks were turned down at the entrances.





“We were careful to ensure that customers did not flaunt the rules, and requested them to use hand sanitiser and masks at all times when in our shops. We did not let in customers without masks because we would be fined for their rule-breaking, “ said Ravichandran, a retail vendor at Koyambedu Market.





However, proper mask etiquette was not followed, as many wore them incorrectly. Once entering the markets, maintaining social distancing was difficult to enforce, vendors said.





“We did see an increase in customers over the day as many came into stock up before Sunday. Although we expected larger crowds and accordingly prepared for it, we did not a mad rush. Most had shifted to the Chintadripet fish market owing to availability of imported fish, “ said one vendor at Kasimedu Market.