Chennai :

S Murugesan (51) of MKB Nagar, head constable with SBCID and posted at DGP office, was admitted at a private hospital with breathing difficulty on April 15 and was shifted to Government Stanley Hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19.





While he was on ventilator support in the Covid ICU unit, he tested negative to on Friday morning. However, he developed complications a few years hours later and died on Friday night.





In a similar incident, a 38-year-old police head constable with Anna Nagar traffic investigation wing died of Covid-19 early on Saturday.





The deceased, S Maharajan, tested positive on April 14 and had been admitted at Omandurar Government Hospital. However, he died around 5 am on Saturday.





He is survived by wife Amutha and two daughters.





Since April 19, four police personnel have died due to the virus in Chennai. Sub-inspector Sakthivel of Elephant Gate traffic investigation wing died of Covid on April 18, while head constable D Karunanithi (58) of Abiramapuram police station posted in Kotturpuram died on Friday morning.