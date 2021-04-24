No income during crisis causes vendor to end life

Chennai :

Though he killed himself on Wednesday, police identified his body as that of Murugan from Jafferkhanpet on Thursday. His body has been kept at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).





Murugan’s suicide note said that he had been struggling for the last one year without much income and he doesn’t have any other option than to end his life. He also said that no one else is responsible for his death.