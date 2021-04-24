City cop dies of COVID, another reinfected despite getting vax jab

Chennai :

The deceased officer was identified as D Karunanidhi, aged 48, a resident of RA Puram police quarters. He is survived by his wife Subdaravalli and son Sai Kishore, 15, a school going kid.





Police said he was admitted to a private hospital in Kilpauk on April 13 with stomach pain. The next day he tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment for coronavirus disease.





He was shifted to another private hospital in Nungambakkam for better care on Thursday where he died on Friday early morning due to cardiac arrest.





Meanwhile, a police inspector attached to Kodungaiyur police station has been admitted to a hospital with COVID symptoms. Inspector Elango was tested positive during the first wave of the epidemic after which he recovered. He was also vaccinated against COVID-19, sources noted.





Home-quarantined man found dead at home





Meanwhile, a 58-year-old COVID positive home-quarantined man was found dead at his house in Kodungaiyur.





The deceased was identified as Madana Gopal of Meenambal Salai of Kodungaiyur, working in a textile shop in Parry’s Corner. He was suffering from severe fever and cough since Sunday.





Because of his deteriorating health condition, Madana Gopal went for a COVID test at a hospital in Tondiarpet. After he was tested positive, Madana Gopal was advised to self-quarantine at home by doctors. However, Madana Gopal died at home on Thursday, said police adding that he was suffering from heart ailments.