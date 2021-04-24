Offering cheaper masks, gang dupes bizman of Rs 46 lakh

Chennai :

Based on a complaint from businessman D Naresh, 29, at the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Mylapore, a case has been registered against three persons, including a woman.





Naresh had paid Rs 46 lakh in three instalments to the alleged firm from his bank account in May 2020, but after receiving the money, there was no communication from the trio. The gang had promised to import masks from Germany at a cheaper rate but never fulfilled the promise. As he could not get money or masks, Naresh preferred a complaint with the police in February.





As the suspects failed to turn up for even enquiry, a case has been registered against them and police are on the lookout for the three.