Fire at Madambakkam dump yard: Police investigate foul play

Chennai :

The fire started in the morning and soon the entire area was covered in thick smoke. The residents of Gandhi Nagar, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Ambika Nagar, Cholan Nagar, and Rajaji Nagar were the most-affected. The Madambakkam electricity substation was also covered in smoke and the utility turned off the power supply till the fire was put out.





A fire and rescue team from Tambaram rushed to the spot doused the fire after two hours. The Selaiyur police registered a case and are looking at the probable causes of the fire. They are looking at whether a short circuit from the substation triggered the fire. A sabotage is also being looked into. Police sources said this was the second time the dump yard caught fire in recent times.