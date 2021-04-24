Humidity to cause discomfort in days ahead

Chennai :

“Over the next 24 hours, the sky condition over Chennai are likely to be partly cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 36 degree C and 28 degree C respectively. Since the relative humidity is hovering between 50 per cent and 90 per cent, the actual air temperature is likely to be perceived more than the normal temperature by 4-5 degree C. This may cause unusual sweating,” said an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





On Friday, the relative humidity in the city ranged from 72 per cent in Nungambakkam and 64 per cent in Meenambakkam. The maximum temperature was 35.2 degree C and 36.6 degree C respectively.





Meanwhile, thunderstorms and rainfall continued across the State. Salem received heavy rain in the evening, while Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Erode, and Tiruvannamalai recorded moderate rains. This rainfall patterns would continue at Ghat districts over the next 48 hours, with the rest of the State likely to have dry weather.





“Widespread thunderstorms are likely over parts of southern Karnataka and adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu. Western interior districts like Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, and Nilgiris may see moderate rains with isolated heavy spells in the afternoons and evenings,” said weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the page ChennaiRains.