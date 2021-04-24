TN receives 2L doses of Covishield, more in pipeline

Chennai :

The State Health Department officials said that the vaccine doses were being stocked and transported to other districts to ensure adequate stock are available from May 1 when the vaccination would be opened to all above 18 years.





Vijaya Baskar added that the supply chain process was in place to facilitate mass vaccination that would begin from next month.





With the two lakh doses of Covishield that were received on Friday, there are about five lakh doses of the vaccine available in the State. Another consignment of the same vaccine is expected in the coming days to ensure that there is adequate stock ahead of the registration for expanded vaccination drive that is starting from Saturday.





On reports of shortage from several districts, the Health Department officials said the State would get more vaccine doses in the coming days. Meanwhile, direct procurement of vaccines would continue through State Vaccine Store and the consignment would be transported to the districts from Chennai. The State government had announced on Thursday that Tamil Nadu would vaccinate all adults for free from May 1.