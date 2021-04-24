Corpn, CSK tie-up to campaign on COVID awareness online

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, the representatives of the team met senior officials of the civic body to discuss the collaboration on Friday. “We are active on social media platforms, including Twitter and also in disseminating awareness messages. From now on, the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings will also post COVID-19 awareness messages and share tweets among followers. This will increase the visibility of awareness messages,” the official said.





The official added that the civic body and CSK would also conduct social media competitions pertaining to awareness. “For example, we will ask residents to post their pictures with masks as a competition. We will give away merchandise of the CSK team as prizes to the winners, “ he said.





Apart from this, important players of the CSK will post awareness videos in Tamil. As per the official, the civic body and CSK have already started sharing and posting replies on each other’s COVID-19 related tweets. More than 1.24 lakh persons follow the Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) on Twitter.