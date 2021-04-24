GCC wants half of Centre’s supply for COVID-hit Chennai

Chennai :

“Looking at Chennai’s population we have requested the Department to allocate half the vaccine to the city. The director of public health also promised to sanction more vials to the civic body,” G Prakash, Corporation Commissioner, said.





As of Friday, the civic body had only around 10,000 doses of Covaxin and 75,000 doses of Covisheild. Prakash added that the city is receiving more vials than other districts. Covaxin was not being administered as the first dose due to the shortage. “We have covered 50% of the target group (persons above 45 years of age) through the drive, “ he said.





The Corporation also requested citizens not to visit big hospitals unless there were emergencies. “If people with mild symptoms visit big hospitals, it will deprive those in dire need of beds. Such persons should visit screening centres,” Prakash said.





At the screening centres, doctors would assess health of the patients and recommend home quarantine or admission to COVID care centre. Such patients can visit the centres in their own vehicles or by civic body vehicles. At present, the civic body is tracing an average of eight contacts for every case identified in the city. A Corporation statement said that Rs 4.12 crore was collected as penalty amount from violators of COVID norms.