Teen robs benefactor aunt to enjoy Goa trip with friends

Chennai :

The victim Rathinammal of Korukkupet, an office assistant at Tiruvottiyur railway station, was on way to work on Monday. When she crossed the subway near Mattu Mandhai, two youngsters snatched her three-sovereign chain and sped away. Based on her complaint, Tiruvottiyur Inspector Bhuvaneshwari and team combed CCTV footages and found the suspects talking to a fourth youth at a tea shop. One of the suspects was traced using the bike’s number and based on his inputs, the other three secured.





Probe revealed that the fourth youth in the CCTV footage was Rathinammal’s nephew. M Balaji (19), a BCom student is the son of Rathinammal’s brother Madhavan. After Madhavan’s demise, Rathinammal supported the family and helped Balaji to pay college fee. However, after planning a trip to Goa, he informed his friends that they can rob his aunt and hatched a plan,” said police.