Friends murder and bury man on beach, stray dogs drag body a week later

Chennai :

The deceased, A Selvakumar alias Appunu of Thazhankuppam, was a daily wage labourer. On April 13, he along with his friends, J Dinesh (25) of Kasimedu, D Nishanthan (25), J Muthamizh (21), P Sridhar (27) and three others, went to get a driller on rent in Ennore. When shop owner Lokesh refused to give the machine, they attacked him and fled the spot.





Lokesh sustained injuries in the attack and lodged a complaint at Ennore police station. A case was registered and a hunt was launched for the attackers. Selvakumar and others had to go into hiding in the Zero Gate area near Kasimedu fishing harbour.





On April 15, Selvakumar allegedly told his friends under the influence of alcohol that he was going to surrender to police.This led to an argument with his friends who too were drunk and in the melee, they smashed his head with a liquor bottle and murdered him. Later, they buried him on the beach and fled the spot, said inspector Vinoth Kumar of Fishing Harbour police.





The four accused were secured and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday, said officials, adding that they were on the lookout for the other three suspects.