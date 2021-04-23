COVID +ve man boards flight, triggers tension

Chennai :

The Indigo airlines flight to Hyderabad was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 9 am with 85 passengers. After all the passengers boarded the flight, a male passenger started to cough continuously. The other passengers informed the air hostess who checked his medical certificate and found that he had already tested positive for COVID-19. She soon informed the pilot who contacted the control room and called off the departure.





The airport officials and the health staff rushed to the spot and the passenger was given a PPE kit and taken to Omandur government hospital. Meanwhile, other passengers started to quarrel with the air hostesses about the need to disinfect the flight and later all the passengers were offloaded and the flight was sanitised completely. Later the flight departed at 10.30 am.