Cases in Chennai inch close to 3 lakh

Chennai :

The 3,789 new cases reported on Thursday has taken the total cases in the city to 2,97,814, said the State Health Department bulletin. So far, 2,62,939 patients have recovered from the disease, including 2,572 on Thursday.





As per the civic body data, the recovery rate in Chennai has come down to 89 per cent from over 97 per cent before the second wave began. The bulletin added that 30,401 persons are now under treatment.





As of Thursday morning, Anna Nagar and Teynampet zones have 3,129 and 3,096 active cases respectively, the top two among the zones, while Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones have more than 2,000 cases. In contrast, Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Sholinganallur have less than 1,000 cases. The Corporation is testing close to 20,000 samples per day. On Wednesday, 18,035 samples were tested.