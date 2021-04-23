Hit by shortage, Corporation stops Covaxin as first dose

Chennai :

“I received Covaxin as the first dose and my due date for the second dose was on Thursday. When I visited an urban primary health center in Kolathur for the second dose, they asked me to go to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital citing lack of stock,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kolathur.





When asked, a Corporation official admitted that there was a shortage of Covaxin for the past few days. “Due to the shortage, we have instructed the field officials not to administer Covaxin for those coming for first dose. But, some vaccination centres are continuing to administer it for first dose,” the official said.





For instance, the civic body administered 1,204 Covaxin shots as first dose on Wednesday while 7,729 persons took it as second dose. As per civic body data, Royapuram and Valasaravakkam zones gave 455 and 290 Covaxin shots as first doses despite instructions from the headquarters. Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Alandur and Perungudi zones are the only zones that did not give Covaxin as first dose on the day. On Thursday, the civic body again directed zonal teams to give Covaxin only for second dose. “Even after repeated instructions, some zones are still giving Covaxin as first dose,” the instruction criticised.





“We have adequate Covishield stock for the next three or four days. In total, more than 12.42 lakh shots have been administered in Chennai,” the official added.