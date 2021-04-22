4-yr-old sets off to Marina alone by bus, vendor helps reunite him with family

Chennai :

The bus conductor who noticed the boy, wearing only shorts and no shirt, tried to strike a conversation with him. The boy kept on saying that he wants to go to the beach. As he was alone, the bus crew immediately handed him over to a police booth nearby.





Even as the police and residents started asking the boy about his whereabouts, he told that his mother’s name was Vidya. They could not extract address from him.





However, a man who supplies packaged drinking water in the area identified the boy and called his father over the phone.





On coming to know that their son was found, the parents came rushing. They told the police that the boy, Atshadha Velan was playing on the terrace and vanished suddenly. The family members were searching for the boy who had visibly walked over a kilometre to reach the bus stand to catch a bus to go to Marina beach.