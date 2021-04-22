Won’t allow Virugambakkam workers in our godown: Chitlapakkam labourers

Chennai :

A government warehouse is located in Chitlapakkam near Tambaram and 140 labourers are working in the warehouse for the past many years. Police sources said the civil supplier’s godown in Virugambakkam was moved to Chitlapakkam recently. On Wednesday, the supervisors asked the 42 labourers who were in the Virugambakkam warehouse to work in Chitlapakkam. The labourers at Chitlapakkam warehouse then protested against allowing new labourers.





Meanwhile, Nagaraj of Chitlapakkam climbed on to 50-foot-high roof and threatened to jump if the new labourers are allowed in. Chitlapakkam police held peace talks with them and diffused the situation.