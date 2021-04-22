Parents’ liability in dowry deaths disregarded: Court

Chennai :

Justice P Velmurugan made this observation while hearing a criminal appeal moved by the groom’s parents seeking to quash the two-year simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 each imposed on them by the trial court on finding that they were behind their daughter-in-law’s suicide in 2017 by beating and harassing her.





Unwilling to accept the submission that they were not living with their son and hence can’t be held liable for the suicide, Justice Velmurugan said: “In-laws are escaping from their liability saying they are not living with their son. But even though they are living separately, they are inducing their son to get dowry, by way of money, jewellery, two-wheeler, car etc..”





However, noting that this court has also considered several petitions seeking suspension of sentence on the ground that they were not living with the couple, Justice Velmurugan, said: “Taking advantage of that, a wrong message has gone to the society that the parents can easily escape from their liability and the alleged offence.”