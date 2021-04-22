6 arrested for smuggling liquor worth Rs 10 lakh

Chennai :

The Maduranthagam police, who on vehicle check near the Achurapakkam Arthur toll booth on Tuesday night, following the first day of night curfew allowed vehicles that came with essential goods to cross the toll booth. When intercepted two cars that followed one by one were inquired. The men who were inside the cars told the police that they were returning after participating in a funeral and as their vehicle got repaired, they couldn’t reach on time.





The police, who were not convinced, checked both the vehicles and found many boxes of liquor hidden underneath the seats. As many as 3,120 bottles worth Rs 10 lakh were seized, all of them were smuggled from Pondy. The police also arrested Kirubakaran (30), Manikumar (38), Gnanamoorthy (32), Sugumar (27), Mustafa (29), and Sivanandam (32). During the inquiry, the gang confessed that they had planned to sell the liquor during the lockdown on Sunday.





The Maduranthagam Prohibition and Excise wing police registered a case and all six of them were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.