GCC calls religious, linguistic groups to run care centres

Chennai :

“Religious and linguistic associations can set up COVID care centres by tying up with private hospitals. Hotels and private hospitals can also run the centres for which clearance would be issued without delay. The private COVID care centre will help the civic body in fighting the pandemic,” G Prakash, GCC Commissioner, said while inspecting a new COVID care centre at Madras University men’s hotel in Taramani.





Apart from inviting associations and private hospitals to run the centres, the civic body has taken measures to increase the number of beds by more than 10,000. Of the total 12,600 beds, only 1,719 beds were occupied as of Wednesday. Prakash added that of the total active cases in the city, around 60 per cent to 65 per cent of persons are under home quarantine. “Apart from infected persons, their family members should also remain under home quarantine. They will be tested if they show any symptom,” he said. It may be noted that the Corporation had created over 22,000 beds in centres and served more than 1 lakh persons during the previous year.





Prakash appealed to the city residents to provide details of symptoms to the fever survey workers and get tested if they experience any symptom. “Samples are being collected at primary health centres and fever clinics. Also, there are 30 permanent sample collection centres in the city, where the residents can walk in to give their samples, “ he said.