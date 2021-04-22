EMUs reduced in line with curbs, limited trains on Sundays

Chennai :

As per an announcement made by officials of Chennai Railway Division on Wednesday, the number of suburban trains operated in the city would be reduced to 434 from the existing 600 plus services, during weekdays.





About 150 and 152 suburban train services would only be available on Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam/Avadi/Tiruttani/Tiruvallur and Chennai Beach – Tambaram/Chengalpattu/Arakkonam sections, respectively from Monday to Saturday with effect from Thursday, April 22. EMU services have been reduced to 64 and 68 services in MMC – Gummidipundi/Sullurpeta and Chennai Beach – Velachery sections from Thursday. Owing to complete lockdown on Sundays, the division has proposed to offer only 86 total train services in the city on Sundays with effect from April 25.





The workmen special suburban trains would be operated only between 4 am and 10 pm. The modified timetable announcement has been issued for workmen specials operated in Chennai given the restrictions imposed by the State government on weekdays and on Sundays to contain the surge. Going by the modified timetable, roughly, four EMUs could be operated per hour on MMC – Arakkonam and Beach – Chengalpattu sections from 4 am to 10 pm. The frequency could be a train for every 30 minutes in Beach – Velachery and MMC – Gummidipundi sections during weekdays. The frequency would be reduced to a train for every hour in MMC – Arakkonam on Sundays. A train could be operated every two hours and three hours on Beach – Chengalpattu and Beach – Velachery sections on Sundays. Though the announcement did not clarify as to who could use the trains, officials said the workmen specials would be restricted to essential staff on Sundays.