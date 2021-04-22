‘Composting, planting trees can help rejuvenate planet Earth’

Chennai :

Hafiz Khan, who has been spearheading many plantation drives in the city, says that in the name of development, people are destroying our earth. “It is not development; what’s happening around us is ‘devil-opment’. The first change towards restoring our earth should start from our family. As time goes by, a lot of wastage is happening in houses. Firstly, that has to be stopped. Every member of the family should be conscious of it. Parents should teach their children about wastage, not only food but it can be anything in the house including resources. Also, one should start making manure at home. Instead of throwing away food waste, convert them into manure. This will make a lot of difference. Instead of complaining about your surroundings, take an interest to keep it clean. These days, people from different neighbourhoods in the city come together and do interesting things to keep their street or area clean. You can also join them and make such events a successful one. More community participation brings better results,” says Hafiz Khan.





In the name of convenience and luxury, people forget to focus on small things. “Small changes make a huge difference. You can also make some changes in your lifestyle,” he adds.





Environment consultant Ann Anra shares four ways in which one can contribute to the cause of restoring the earth. “Start composting at home, segregate waste, participate in community projects that plant trees and spread awareness on different climate action initiatives,” Ann tells DT Next.