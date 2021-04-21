JIPMER Chennai calls for prior appointments for Covid patients

Chennai :

The director in its circular also mentioned that the doctors who are treating the patients must communicate with the JIPMER authorities and after taking a prior appointment can refer the patient to the institute.





Rakesh Aggarwal in his circular pointed out that if the patients are referred without prior appointment, there are possibilities of the hospital running out of beds for getting the patient admitted. The director also called upon the families and friends of the patients to refrain from communicating to the hospital and added that any communication to JIPMER from people other than the treating doctor or hospital will not be entertained by the institute.





The director also pointed out that many critical Covid patients had arrived at the Covid care centre of JIPMER without prior appointment and had to be returned back as bed facilities were not available. JIPMER will allow the transfer of patient to its facility after a bed is earmarked for the patient concerned.





The director said, "This will avoid the unpleasant situation of a serious patient reaching JIPMER and having to return because of lack of bed."





JIPMER is a high ranking central government medical college involved in medical education and research.