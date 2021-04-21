Suburban train services not to operate after 10 p.m. in Chennai

Chennai :

The first service will begin after 4 a.m. and 86 Sub urban services will be operated on Sunday as the administration has announced a Sunday lockdown in the city.

Southern Railway communique said that only 434 Suburban trains instead of the regular 700 trains will run on weekdays. There will be 150 services in the MMC- Arakkonam route, 64 services on the MMC- Gummidipoondi route, 68 services on the Beach- Velachery route and 152 services on the Beach- Tambaram route.

On Sunday, 32 services will be run on the MMC-Arakkonam route, 24 services on the MMC-Sullurupeta route, 12 services on the Beach-Velachery route and 18 services on the Beach-Chengalpattu route.