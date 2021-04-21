With 2nd COVID wave, irate public refuse to adhere to restrictions, attack enforcers

Chennai :

On Monday, a video of a couple from Delhi went viral, not just for mask violations, but also for their rude and aggressive behaviour with officials. The man and his wife could be seen misbehaving with Delhi police personnel when they were asked the reason for not wearing masks. They not just refused to wear masks, but threatened police officers as well. Both husband and wife were arrested shortly afterwards.





In a similar case in Vellore, two doctors attached to a private hospital were pulled up for not wearing masks inside their car. When the doctor couple’s vehicle was stopped and they were told to wear masks or pay a fine, the couple started arguing with Vellore corporation officials and Corporation Commissioner C Sankaran, demanding that they be shown the GO ordering this. Following a heated exchange of words which attracted a crowd, they were fined Rs 500 each.





On Tuesday, a hostel owner in Coimbatore got into a heated exchange with a corporation staffer, who visited his hostel to take a swab test for COVID 19. The hostel owner even snatched the mobile phone of the corporation staff and flung it away.





The worker is likely to pursue a case against the man for offensive behaviour against a public servant. Earlier in the week, a 46-year-old engineer flying from Kannur, Kerala to Chennai refused to wear a mask in the flight and argued with the airhostess and co-passengers instead. After the flight landed in Chennai around 11.30 pm the security officials detained the man and fined him.





With such instances on the rise, a senior police official from state headquarters clarified that such conflicts were bound to happen. “People refuse to cooperate and question rules. Some members of the public even attack frontline workers. We have registered many cases of assault against front line workers during this pandemic time. Whenever the police is informed, we register cases and act as per the provisions of the law,” the officer said.