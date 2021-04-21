COVID patient hangs self in hosp room

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Rangan of Hastinapuram in Chromepet. The police said Rangan got tested positive for COVID four days ago. He was admitted to the private hospital in Kelambakkam soon. Dejected over the disease, he did not speak to anyone in the past two days, including doctors and other staff at the hospital. On Monday night, he committed suicide in the room where he was staying by hanging from a hook.





On Tuesday morning, the staff found his body and informed the Kelambakkam police. The police team, which arrived at the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case.