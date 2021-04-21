Eighth annual achievers awards honours 26 transpersons

Chennai :

Hosted by social welfare trust, Born2Win, the awards are an effort to highlight the achievements of the trans community by the trans community. “Last year, owing to the shutdown, we were not able to hold the awards for 2020. Therefore, this year we have double the number of awardees for both 2020 and 2021, chosen by a panel of judges based on specific criteria,” said Swetha C, founder and director of Born2Win.





In cognizance of the shutdown and the impact the pandemic has had on society, a new category titled Trans Welfare Covid-19 Activist Award was introduced and given to Rubini, a transgender from Villupuram who provided social awareness and healthcare support to transgender people in the district. Three transmen were also given awards for breaking the glass ceiling in their respective fields – two hailing from Tamil Nadu and one pilot from Kerala. “The objective of these awards is for the mainstream media to understand and appreciate the work done by the community across fields. It is my hope that these awards give the winners and nominees the recognition they deserve, as well as come into the awareness of mainstream companies, organisations and individuals so that they can make the right connections and move forward in life,” said Swetha.





The event was held on Transgenders Day, which fell on April 15, at Rani Seethai Hall, Chennai.