Actor Mansoor Ali Khan booked for his vax remark

Chennai :

The actor-politician has been booked under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 505 (1)(b) (intent to cause fear to the public) of IPC, 3 of Epidemics Act and 54 of Disaster Management Act based on a complaint by Boopesh, health officer for Kodambakkam Corporation Zone.





While the actor has approached the court for anticipatory bail, the Vadapalani police said that they have requested the court not to entertain his plea stating his careless remarks has created uncertainty among the public about the efficacy of vaccines for Covid. “We will soon arrest him,” said the police.





Mansoor Ali Khan, while addressing the media outside a private hospital in Vadapalani, where actor Vivekh had been admitted, said that testing for COVID and vaccination should be stopped. He said that there was no clarity about the ingredients of the vaccine and blamed the Health Secretary for misleading people.





The Greater Chennai Corporation had earlier submitted a petition with the city police commissioner seeking action against Mansoor Ali Khan for spreading falsehood about the vaccines.