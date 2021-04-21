Pharma firm employee returning from Libya arrested

Chennai :

When the officials checked the documents of the passengers who arrived from Qatar on Monday night, they found that Mohammed Shamim had visited Libya. Airport sources said that Shamim had travelled to Istanbul from Libya and from there to Qatar, where he boarded a flight to Chennai. Citing the situation in the strife-torn country, the Centre had in April 2016banned Indians from travelling to Libya irrespective of the purpose.





During the inquiry, Shamim said he had gone to Libya in 2019 using documents provided by the pharma company and has been working there since then. He said he was neither aware of the travel restrictions nor did his employer inform him about it.





However, the officers were not convinced with the explanation and handed him to the CCB on Tuesday morning. Two days ago a passenger who visited Yemen was arrested at the airport on similar grounds.