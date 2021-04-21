Sexually assaulted when drunk, man murders molester in Kodungaiyur

Chennai :

The deceased, Rajkumar of Kamarajar Salai, was living alone after his wife separated from him years ago. His mother had moved to her daughter’s house recently. As he did not come out of the house on Monday till noon, his sister Jenifer went to check on him and found him dead in a pool of blood.





After inquiries revealed that he consumed liquor the previous night with a group of people from the neighbourhood, the Kodungaiyur police picked them up for interrogation. One of them, S Azaruddin (28), admitted that he beat Rajkumar with a steel rod on his head. He reportedly told police that Rajkumar invited him for sex, which he refused. However, when he was unconscious after consuming liquor, Rajkumar allegedly sexually assaulted him, he claimed.





When he came to senses a few hours later, Azaruddin was infuriated over this and hit Rajkumar on the head with a rod used in ceiling fans and fled the spot in the wee hours of Monday. Rajkumar died due to the profuse loss of blood in the next few hours. Azaruddin was booked for murder and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday





Gang kills man over previous enmity





In another murder in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, a 24-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a three-member gang on Monday night. The deceased, S Ajith Kumar of Gopalapuram area, was sitting outside his house when the trio surrounded and hacked him with machetes.





The Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police rushed Ajith Kumar to Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.





After inquiries, police found one S Prabhakaran of the same locality as the main suspect and launched a hunt for him and his accomplices. Officials said Ajith Kumar and his friends had attacked Prabhakaran’s younger brother a few weeks ago and also harassed Prabhakaran’s wife. Prabhakaran is suspected to have eliminated Ajith Kumar for revenge. The suspects Prabakaran and M Dileep Kumar (29) surrendered before the magistrate in George Town court on Tuesday evening. They were remanded in judicial custody.