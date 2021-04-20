Residents associations of Chennai step up vigil on Covid behaviour

Chennai :

While the authorities are imposing a fine of Rs 200 on people not found wearing a mask, there are several instances of people not caring about the directive.





Ashok Nagar Resident Association President M.R. Muthiah told IANS that they are "cooperating with the police, health and revenue authorities and creating awareness programmes within our limits among the people to use masks, keep social distancing and use sanitisers to prevent the deadly pandemic".





There are instances wherein the residents associations are providing sweets to people who are wearing masks properly.





Talking to IANS, Rajesh Menon, President, Vadapalani (I) Residential Association and an engineer with a leading MNC, said: "We thought that we should give some surprise gifts to those who are wearing masks properly and regularly and as part of this we are giving sweets to all those who are wearing masks within our colony as well as adjacent areas like the local provision shop, milk shop and the nearby restaurants."





Police are also comfortable with the support extended by the residents association.





Vadapalani SHO, Nagarathinam, told IANS: " The residents associations in several parts of Vadapalani have joined hands with police, revenue and health authorities to create awareness among the public on wearing masks, social distancing and using sanitisers. This is indeed a good deed on social commitment by these associations and we appreciate this. Jointly, we can banish the dreaded pandemic from our state."