Gold worth Rs 33.4 lakh seized at city airport

Chennai :

According to a press release from the Commissioner of Customs, the agency received information that Saqgubar Sadiq (30) and Mohamed Abbas Musamil (20), both from Ramanathapuram district, were smuggling gold. When they arrived on the flight from Dubai, the officers stopped them at the exit. When the duo was searched, the sleuths found that they had concealed two bundles of gold paste each in their rectum.





Apart from these, the officers also found a bundle of gold paste at the sewage dumping area of an Emirate flight.





In all, five bundles of gold paste weighing 783 grams were recovered. When extracted, this yielded 687 grams of gold valued at Rs 33.40 lakh, said the statement. It added that the gold was seized under Customs Act. Further investigation is on, it said.