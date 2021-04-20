408 streets in city have more than 6 cases each

Chennai :

As per Greater Chennai Corporation data, Royapuram and Teynampet zones have the highest number of streets with more than 10 cases — 39 and 32 streets respectively — as of Sunday. Also, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has 12 such streets. However, the remaining 12 zones have less than 10 streets with more than 10 active cases. Tiruvottiyur, Valasaravakkam and Sholinganallur do not have any streets with more than 10 cases.





Stephenson Road in Pulianthope in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone has 57 cases, which is the highest number of cases on a single street. Also, Erukenchery High Road in Vyasarpadi in Tondiarpet and Konnur High Road in Ayanavaram in Anna Nagar have 49 and 45 cases respectively.





On the other hand, of the 408 streets with more than 6 cases, 85 streets are in Teynampet and 69 in Royapuram. Except for Tiruvottiyr, Manali, Tondiarpet, Valasaravakkam, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones, all others have 20 or more than 20 streets with more than 6 cases. Manali, Valasaravakkam and Tondiarpet zones have the lowest number of streets with more than six cases — four, five and six streets respectively.





Meanwhile, the data also shows 1,470 streets with more than 3 cases. Of the 1,470 streets, 234 are in Teynampet and 164 in Royapuram. Overall, 1,996 streets have more than 3 cases. The civic body has already initiated containment measures in those streets.





“We are implementing containment measures like erecting flex banners on streets with more than three cases and placing ‘S’ shaped barricades to slow down movement on streets with over six cases. Based on the local situation, physical barricading is done on the streets with more than 10 cases,” an official said.