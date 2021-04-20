Last Metro Railservice at 9 pm instead of 11 pm

Chennai :

Train services would start at 5.30 am as usual but end at 9 pm instead of 11 pm on Monday to Saturday, with the same peak and non-peak headway from Tuesday.





An official statement said the last Metro train trip will commence from all terminals (Central, Airport, St Thomas Mount and Wimco Nagar stations) between 8.55 pm to 9.05 pm and will reach the terminals by 9.50 pm.





It appealed to the passengers to maintain social distancing while waiting in the stations and on trains. It also requested all passengers to cooperate in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.