Furniture showroom sealed after employees test positive

Chennai :

According to Corporation sources, the workers were staying in a dormitory at the same building. “All the patients have been shifted to Communicable Disease Hospital in Tondiarpet for treatment. The building, along with the furniture showroom and dormitory, has been sealed,” an official said.





Following the cases among the workers, the civic body has also imposed containment restrictions on Karippa Street by placing barricades.





Meanwhile, the civic body officials inspected the Central railway station and imposed a penalty against those who violated COVID-19 prevention norms.





“A total of Rs 56,000 has been collected as fines from those who were not wearing masks inside the station,” a civic body statement said.





Also, civic officials held discussions with railway officials and requested them to ensure adherence of COVID-19 safety norms.





Since the COVID-19 safety norms came into effect, the Corporation has collected around Rs 3.90 crore as penalty from the violators across the city.