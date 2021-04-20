Air passenger detained for refusing to wear face mask

Chennai :

The Indigo Airlines flight from Kannur, Kerala, was scheduled to land at Chennai airport at 11 pm with 49 passengers on Sunday. When the flight was midair, a flight attendant noticed Pradeep Kumar (46), an engineer, had removed his mask. When she instructed him to wear it, he refused. This lead to him arguing with the cabin crew and co-passengers.





Soon the flight attendant notified the pilot and when it landed in Chennai around 11.30 pm, security officials detained Pradeep Kumar. He was handed over to the airport police.





During inquiry, Pradeep Kumar said he lost his face mask and that’s why he couldn’t wear it. Pradeep apologised for his behaviour and later the police collected a fine of Rs 200 and released him after a warning on Monday morning.