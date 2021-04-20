Temperature in city rises,likely to go up: Met dept

Chennai :

“In Tamil Nadu, the relative humidity in the air is 50-80 per cent, so it will feel warmer and more humid from morning to afternoon. In Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to be 37 degree C and minimum will be 28 degree C in the next 24 hours,” said an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





On Tuesday and Wednesday, the maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur, the centre said in a temperature warning.





“As rains and thunderstorms shift closer to the Western Ghats, drier conditions in the rest of Tamil Nadu are likely to bring about a gradual increase in day time temperature. In particular, northern TN could see the maximum temperature stay couple degrees above normal,” said weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the Facebook page ChennaiRains.