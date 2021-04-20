Priest misbehaves with woman inside church, arrested

Chennai :

The accused N Scott David of Thirumalai Nagar in Morai was arrested on woman harassment charges and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.





The victim, a 48-year-old woman from Arikkambedu, got acquainted with the accused six months ago after which he often visited her house to pray since she complained of issues in her family.





Recently, Scott David allegedly asked the woman to visit his church for her prayers to be more effective and hugged her when she was praying alone in the church.





Based on a complaint from the victim, Avadi Tank Factory police registered a case and remanded Scott David.





Meanwhile, Guindy all-women police arrested a 58-year-old man for sexual assault on an 18-month-old girlchild in Kannagi Nagar. The accused A Ilangovan was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.





Police said he took the child to his house on April 10 and misbehaved with her. After medical examination confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, police arrested Ilangovan.