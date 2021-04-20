College students drown in farm well

Chennai :

The deceased were identified as R Akash and S Sitheshwaran, both aged 19, of Ramapalaiyam in Chengalpattu. Police said on Sunday Akash and Sitheshwaran went swimming in a farm well in the locality. Police believe that Akash, who doesn’t know swimming properly, began to drown and Sitheshwaran who noticed it tried to rescue him. But both of them drowned in the process.





In the evening, both their families started to search for them since they failed to return home. When the families visited the farm well they found both of their clothes and slippers near the well and on suspicion informed the Chengalpattu Fire and Rescue Service station. The rescue team who arrived at the spot fished out their bodies after three hours of search and the Chengalpattu taluk police sent the bodies for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case.