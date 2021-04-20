Prof killed in hit-and-run accident on GST Road

Chennai :

According to police sources, the deceased, Ashok Kumar, a professor at a private college in Pallavaram, was travelling towards Tambaram from Chengalpattu on his two-wheeler on Monday morning. When nearing Guducanchery on the GST Road, a woman tried to cross the road and Ashok applied a sudden brake to prevent the vehicle from hitting her. Police said Ashok’s bike got skidded on the road in the process and a lorry which came from behind ran over him.





The Guduvanchery police visited the spot and retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case and a search is on nab the lorry driver with the help of CCTV footage.