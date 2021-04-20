Duo held for hammering man to death

Chennai :

The deceased N Kasi Viswanathan of MGR Nagar was a painter. Around 10 pm, passersby noticed him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police after which the body was sent for post-mortem.





A case was registered and the main suspect M Sundar (37) of MGR Nagar was picked up from his employer’s house for interrogation. He admitted to murdering Kasi Viswanathan along with V Paramaguru (42) of MGR Nagar. The latter was secured from the pavement in MGR Nagar.





Police said the main accused Sundar had lodged a complaint against the deceased Kasi Viswanathan’s friend V Suresh Kumar in March and a case was registered and the latter was arrested.





On Sunday afternoon, when Sundar and Paramaguru were consuming liquor near Ajantha bus stop, Kasi Viswanathan allegedly reached the spot and threatened Sundar to withdraw the case against Suresh Kumar and beat him.





Sundar who fell unconscious since he was inebriated woke up around 7 pm and went in search of Kasi Viswanathan along with Paramaguru.





They found Kasi Viswanathan asleep in an autorickshaw on Anna Main Road and hit his head with a hammer before dragging him to the road and fleeing the spot.





Sundar and Paramaguru were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.