Science to show jumping, kids have loads of options this summer

Jagadeesh Kanna of Vaayusastra informs DT Next, “We will be conducting an Air Science summer camp from April 27 at IIT Madras Research Park, Taramani. The classes will be a combination of theatre arts, storytelling and aeronautical science. We will embed science into Indian, Greek and Chinese mythological stories or fables. Apart from this, we will also have online classes called Trigger the Spark. The module will be a combination of storytelling and aeronautical science. We have researched people like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Wright Brothers, Elon Musk and how they got their ‘spark’. We will be sharing their life stories with children. In this online session, students will also get to know mythological stories from all over the world. It will be a 40-minute session for 10 days. The online class has eight levels — once the students complete it, they will be promoted to young researchers level. A team of professional theatre artists and aeronautical engineers will be hosting the classes.”





Through Vaayusastra and its workshops, the team is trying to implement an alternative education method through which children are taught the concept of aeronautics through storytelling and skits. “The Indian education system is largely theory-based and it’s high time we included innovative methods to make learning more interesting,” he adds.





The Madras School of Equitation Trust will be organising a horse riding camp for children this summer holidays. “This camp will offer children the opportunity and experience to undertake horseback riding as a sport. For ease of learning, horse riding is offered in two levels — intro and foundation course. It will be a one-hour session, in which 30 minutes will be in theory and 30 minutes will be riding sessions. In the intro course, children are taught to understand safety and how to move around horses and ponies, balancing on horseback while riding and through exercise, learning how to identify different marking on the horse/pony, learning horse care — pony/horse grooming, feeding carrots, oats, etc. This level also includes learning to mount and dismount, identifying the different gaits (movements), learning different parts of saddle and bridle, etc,” says Jai, the secretary of Madras School of Equitation Trust.









Vaayusastra Aerospace combine aeronautics and theatre





“In the foundation course, students are taught about safety around horses and during riding, tacking up the horse (putting the saddle and bridle) and un-tacking, communication with the horse (aids) – reins, legs, weight and whip, correct posture and positions, various methods of mounting, etc. The camp will be a six-day programme starting from April 26 and will be held at the premises of Madras School of Equitation Trust,” he adds.





In addition to learning horseback riding, this camp will also encourage and act as a platform for children to take up Olympic equestrian sports like dressage and show jumping. “The camp is offered to children above 3 years of age from Monday to Saturday.”