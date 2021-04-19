Kerala passenger fined for not wearing mask on Chennai flight

Chennai :

A domestic air passenger was fined for not wearing a mask inside the flight on Monday, a police official said.





According to police, the passenger from Kerala's Kannur had boarded the flight to Chennai, but despite several requests by the cabin crew, pilot and others, refused to wear a mask. He also argued with the cabin crew on that count.





As per norms, passengers have to wear a mask inside an aircraft while travelling to prevent spread of coronavirus.





The pilot then contacted the airport control tower and relayed the matter about the troublesome passenger.





On landing, security personnel took the passenger away and handed him to the police.





The police booked the passenger for not wearing the mask and fined him, the official said.