Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

We have a four-ground property in the city with a small house that was constructed by my grandfather. My parents, brother and I live there. My father retired a few years back and I have been supporting the family. My younger brother is 25, but he does not stick to any job. He is living off my contribution and my father’s pension while doing some odd jobs. We recently decided to give the land to a builder and construct some flats on builder-owner collaboration. However, my brother is opposing this. He wants my parents to sell the land outright and give him his share. He is threatening to go to court and make everyone’s life hell. My father is supportive of my idea of building flats. How can I legally prevent my brother from spoiling the plans?





— Mohan, Chennai





The problem posed by you can be easily resolved. Even though your younger brother is not economically productive, he is entitled to a share in the property. Since he wants the land to be sold outright and his share to be given in terms of money, you can have an informal partition among yourselves. After ascertaining the market value of the land, you can fix his share in terms of money. If you are going to develop the property jointly with a builder, the lump sum amount (apart from the flats to be allotted to you) that may be paid by the builder can be given to your brother towards his share and you can have the benefit of the built-up apartments. There are many trained mediators in the city and if you approach them, they will easily solve the dispute without making it a court case. Let your brother also realise that since it is a residential house and belong to your grandfather, he cannot seek a partition and selling of the property till such time you reside in that place.





Even if law is clear, it need not work at ground level always





This is not strictly a legal query, more a moral one. My wife is from north India. Her parents, who are from Delhi have been living with us for over eight months due to the COVID situation. I have a 15-year-old daughter. I recently saw on my daughter’s Instagram that she and her grandfather were drinking beer together. This happened at our home, but no one told me. When I confronted my wife, she said it was just for the picture, and my daughter did not drink. She asked me not to interfere. But I am terribly upset as I feel he has different cultural values and she is too young for all this. Can I put a stop to this by citing the legal drinking age? How do I tackle my father-in-law? — Name withheld on request





Don’t make a mountain out of a molehill. Today’s youngsters like any other period will always experiment with new things. If it is not with her grandfather, she might have tried with her friends in the school or the neighbourhood. There are many news reports about school girls visiting the bar. In many families, with different cultural background, they do give their children the taste of a little bit of alcohol and it is not a matter to be shocked or frowned upon. You can politely tell your father-in-law that you do not appreciate his gesture of having a joint toast with your daughter. Many times even if the law is clear it does not work at the ground level.





