Corporation mulls restrictions in working hours of parks and grounds

Chennai :

“In addition to the State government restrictions, we will implement curbs at the local body level. We are discussing about restricting the functioning hours or completely closing down parks and playgrounds for 15 days. The final decision will be taken in a day or two,” Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said on Sunday.





Pointing out that experts have opined that people should be allowed to have outdoor activities rather than restricting them to indoors, the official said the civic body would not be able to completely ban the outdoor activities. “We cannot keep the public indoors,” he said.





There are 240 playgrounds in the city that are maintained by the civic body and more than 600 parks. The Corporation has been forced to consider such additional restrictions as the playgrounds and parks are more crowded on weekends.





Rumours on vaccination: Corporation warns of FIR





Meanwhile, the Corporation has warned of booking police cases against those who spread rumours about COVID-19 vaccines and their alleged side-effects.





“Police cases will be filed under Public Health Act against such persons. Also, complaints will be filed with the cybercrime cell for spreading rumours over social media,” Commissioner Prakash said. He was responding to a question about the comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan that actor Vivekh was hospitalised after taking the vaccine. The Corporation have submitted a petition with the city police commissioner seeking action against the actor for spreading false information about the vaccines.





The civic body has been battling rumours about the adverse effects of vaccines through its social media handles for several days. The civic body had admitted about one or two incidents of minor side effects being reported every day. “But two or three incidents is a very small number when compared to the number of persons taking vaccines every day,” an official said.





Prakash added that severe action would also be taken against those who spread rumours about lockdown.